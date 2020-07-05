https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/californians-revolt-democrats-cancel-4th-july-festivities-light-sky-thousands-illegal-fireworks-videos/

Democrat tyrant Gavin Newsom and other officials shut down 4th of July festivities in California due to a ‘surge in Coronavirus cases.’

Newsom closed down beaches, bars, restaurants and museums, but his winery, Plumpjack Winery in Napa Valley is still open for business.

Californians revolted and celebrated anyway by lighting up the sky with thousands of illegal fireworks.

Aerial footage over Los Angeles was a sight to see.

There were fireworks being launched in every direction!

WATCH:

Californians gave a collective middle finger to Newsom and other anti-American tyrants.

WATCH:

Fireworks were launched in Orange County as well.

WATCH:

Residents in San Diego County also launched their own fireworks after July 4 celebrations were cancelled.

