(CAMPUS REFORM) — A Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Union College was targeted after an Instagram post discussing the recent events surrounding George Floyd’s death.

The group’s Instagram post said, “YAF Union College mourns the unjust killing of George Floyd, a clear example of the use of excessive force and abuse of power by a law enforcement officer…Supports the right of all Americans to peacefully protest and to petition the government, rights guaranteed by our constitution, which we hold dearly…Condemns the use of violence, looting, and vandalism, as a means of promoting a political message, as it hurts the communities, people, livelihoods, and cohesion of our country, and is a fundamental affront to law and order…Rejects the false and damaging narrative that our justice system and law enforcement systematically act in a manner that is based, brutal, or unfair, while acknowledging the unfortunate reality of appalling and unjust outlier cases.”

Responses to the post included, “I advise you to take this post down. It’s disrespectful and inaccurate. Not only do you have a plethora of online resources that can educate you on this matter, you have a number of students and faculty members of color who would very much disagree with that last statement. Good attempt but try again.”

