The Democrat party hates America.

The Democrat party supports the Maoist revolution tearing down statues and erasing US history.

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Sunday said she is open to taking down statues of George Washington.

Duckworth also slammed President Trump’s Mount Rushmore visit for “standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans.”

Anti-American Maoist Democrats like Tammy Duckworth must be stopped.

WATCH:

Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth says she’s open to tearing down statues of George Washington. pic.twitter.com/ifL8rbxUau — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 5, 2020

