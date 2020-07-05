https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/despite-media-lies-study-shows-hydroxychloroquine-can-provide-50-70-chance-recovery-china-coronavirus/

(Guest post from a TGP reader)

Hydroxychoroquine may save your life. Get the best information you can.

Despite what you previously heard about Hydroxychloroquine’s ineffectiveness for fighting the COVID-19 virus, new studies provide almost overwhelming proof of the opposite. Everyone owes it to themselves and their loved ones to do their homework so they understand the real truth about current treatment options based on the most timely and credible information. For yours and your loved ones sake, I urge you to not make a life and death decision based on politics or inaccurate news reporting. The (https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext#) peer reviewed refereed study, published July 2, 2020, in one of the most prestigious and relevant-to-COVID-19 medical journals in the world, the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, has just found that in fact administering Hydroxychloroquine by itself early during a hospitalization cuts down death rate by half from the raw data. The study’s multi-variable analysis, which attempts to apply logical weights for other influencing factors, is even more positive stating “In the multivariable Cox regression model of mortality using the group receiving neither hydroxychloroquine or azithromycin as the reference, treatment with hydroxychloroquine alone decreased the mortality hazard ratio by 66% (p < 0.001), and hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin decreased the mortality hazard ratio by 71% (p < 0.001).” These are very significant positive outcomes.” Stated another way – who would not want to increase their odds of survival by 50-70%?

As of July 4, 2020, the death count attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. stands at over 122,000 and the economic toll has been even more disastrous. I can’t help but wonder how different today’s situation would have been if the media, and other organizations, had not scared the majority of people away from the cheap Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and Zinc Sulfate combination (costing about $20 for a complete 5 day dosage). Would the death count be halved, or maybe even almost eliminated? How many businesses and jobs could have been spared the ordeal? Would our children’s education have avoided interruption?

Some doctors were literally screaming from the rafters very early on about the remarkable success rates they were seeing with patients they prescribed the above drug cocktail to. If you search “Dr. Zev Zelinko MD hydroxychloroquine” you will discover he is a prominent New York doctor currently batting near 100% success with over 2,500 COVID-19 patients. He has been a very vocal proponent of this low cost effective drug cocktail, which he has used consistently as his COVID-19 treatment protocol. He gives it immediately to at-risk patents that are exhibiting any of the COVID-19 symptoms. Unfortunately, the media has completely refused to inform its viewership of this important potential treatment and Dr. Zelinko’s success. Many other doctors in the field were reporting excellent success and were likewise ignored. Other doctors were noticing very early on in the outbreak that people who were routinely taking hydroxychloroquine for conditions such as Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis appeared to be immune to COVID-19.

India, a country with over four times the population of the U.S., currently has about 6 ½ times less total COVID-19 deaths. On a per capita death rate basis, this means you are about 480-times more likely to die of COVID-19 in the U.S. You still should not panic, your per capita odds of dying in the U.S. computed by dividing the current death count by the current population is about 0.00665% (1/16,666). For comparison your odds of being hit by lightning in your lifetime are greater at 1/15,300. So why the difference? Does India have a better medical system than the U.S.? I don’t think anyone would claim that. Are they just lucky? How about this explanation: the hydroxychloroquine drug, which has its roots in India as an anti-Malaria drug when it was occupied by the British, is widely used there. India has been using the drug as a prophylaxis for COVID-19 throughout its healthcare system and extensively throughout its population.

To at least some of us analytical-thinking-types it was obvious from these early reports that the drug cocktail had the potential to dramatically reduce the impact of this horrific virus. Instead of informing everyone about this opportunity the media went on the warpath against it and successfully scared many doctors and future patients from using it. Even worse, a series of hydroxychloroquine studies that appeared to be designed for failure by issuing the drug by itself, issuing it way too late in the infection’s progression in a patient, or issuing it at inappropriate high dosages, were quickly conducted. Many of the “studies” where cancelled as they began to unsurprisingly fail. These failures furthered the narrative of Hydroxychloroquine’s ineffectiveness for COVID-19 and the media wasted no time or headline space drumming home this message.

So how did our mainstream media networks respond to the very promising study results released on July 2, 2020? Criminally in my opinion. Many simply ignored it. Some like CNN and WSJ gave it brief attention but tried to disparage it. FOX gave it a positive article but left it on their front page for just a day then went silent. Compare these media reactions to the $3000 per dosage and highly experimental usage of the Gilead’s patented drug of Remdesivir. Remdesivir’s study proved to have much worse outcomes than the just released Hydroxychloroquine study. However, the media was simply gushing about the drug’s potential even before the study was released. It turned out the Remdesivir study showed its effectivity were mostly insignificant. Many other examples of clear bias reporting about potential COVID-19 treatments and cures can easily be spotted by simply searching and reading past and current published articles.

The media seems to be working hand-in-hand with large drug companies’ interests. They are their biggest customers/advertisers so this should not be too surprising. Even the WHO and our own U.S. government health organizations seems to be unduly influenced by the big drug companies’ interests. Lets examine some facts that help one draw this conclusion. We already mentioned the design-to-fail nature of many of the studies. Here is another real zinger. Two previous negative Hydroxychloroquine studies, published in some of the most prominent medical journals in the world, had to be withdrawn after doctors and scientists subscribers noticed that their data and analysis were a complete sham. Of course the results of these anti-Hydroxychloroquine studies were literally screamed through a bullhorn by the media but the retraction of these studies were either not mentioned or whispered in small print in the back pages. The retraction of these studies was a big blow to the creditability of the publishing journals, and unfortunately the scientific community at large. In yet another highly suspicious sequence of events, the WHO felt compelled to announce the stoppage of in-hospital usage of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients two days after the very positive study we have been explaining was published (July 2, 2020 publication date). Sure looks like they are fighting really hard against the use of this highly affordable off-patent drug to me. Media has been constantly talking about the dangers of Hydroxychloroquine usage even though it was approved for use in the U.S in 1955 and has been widely used throughout the world. The drug has an official safety rating rivaling that of Aspirin and, when prescribed in recommended dosages, has not had a single documented case of heart, or any other life threatening side effect, in its complete U.S. usage history. Doctors specializing in treating patients with Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis strongly disagree with these overblown safety concerns. It appears the safety issues stated in some studies were grown from a ridiculously high dosage and late lifecycle administration that nobody was recommending. Try eating a thousand hot dogs and see if that turns out to be lethal.

America we need to wake up and come together and start thinking clearly, with independent thinking and analysis, or we will continue to be manipulated and controlled just as farmed sheep are when they are eventually led to the slaughter. What does it say about us that we can’t even talk about potential treatments and cures to a pandemic without making them political? I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, if your black, white, yellow, or pink with purple polka dots, if we keep letting the media divide us we are doomed. I don’t know about you but reviewing this brief history and looking at other manipulations taking place today makes me really concerned. It raises some very ugly questions. Why is the media and other entities purposely misinforming us about Hydroxychloroquine’s COVID-19 potential? Don’t they care that people are dying and people are losing their livelihoods and educational opportunities? Are they killing people and hurting our economy on purpose for political and power-grab reasons? Are they doing this for their own personal financial reasons? How can we get to the bottom of this and find wrongdoing where it exists and legally hold those who violated ethical and legal responsibilities accountable? Can those responsible for these deceptive efforts be considered, at least partially, criminally and/or civilly responsible for the large number deaths that have occurred? How can we encourage a free press, vital to our country, that actually is not pushing agendas?

I believe the division we feel currently as a society has been purposely fermented by the media and other organizations and interests. They are playing us, often very successfully, for suckers. Most people I know want the same thing, happiness, and for everyone in the country to have great opportunities and live in harmony.

The media and other institutions have successfully pitted us against one another just like they successfully steered us away from a cheap and readily available COVID-19 solution. I truly hope that we can come together, start thinking for ourselves and take control of our own destiny.

