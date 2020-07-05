https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-black-man-stops-car-sucker-punches-12-year-old-boy-street-dancer-missouri-giving-concussion-video/

This heinous act took place on Friday night.

Two boys were street dancing in Cape Girardeau with their instructor Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

That’s when a car pulled over, a man jumped out and he sucker punched the 12-year-old child.

Then he jumped back in his car and sped off.

A family wants your help capturing a man wanted for being seen on video assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau. The video by dance studio owner, of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, Michael Curry, has gone viral with more than 248 thousand views. pic.twitter.com/9dGvCL71WN — Shamarria Morrison WPSD Local 6 (@SMorrisonTV) July 5, 2020

The video is from Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

