Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said President Donald Trump cares more about “honoring dead Confederates than he did the lives of our 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19.”

Duckworth said, “I’ll say we should start off with having a national dialogue on it. Right now, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. And one of our countries that are opposed to us, Russia, has put a bounty on American troops’ heads.”

She added, “What struck me at the speech at Mount Rushmore, he spent more time honoring dead Confederates than he did the lives of our 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19, or by wanting Russia off-putting bounties off American’s heads. His priorities are all wrong here. He should be talking about what are we going to do to push Russia back. Instead, he had no time for that. He spent all his time talking about dead traitors.”

