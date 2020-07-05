https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louisfarrakhan-anthonyfauci-billgates-islam/2020/07/05/id/975758

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill and Melinda Gates are seeking to “depopulate the Earth” by pushing potential vaccines to end the global coronavirus pandemic, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan said Saturday in a video that went viral online.

“They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination,” Farrakhan, 87, said in a July 4 speech. “Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda — you want to depopulate the Earth. What the hell gives you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billions and talk about who can live, and who should die?”

At the Nation of Islam in Chicago, Farrakhan issued anti-vaxxer messaging, saying the only way to stop the virus is to repent your sins.

“I say to the African presidents: Do not take their medications,” he said.

He is calling on his followers to come together – virologists, epidemiologists and students of biology and chemistry – for a meeting to investigate the well-funded medicine initiatives, which “vaccinate you with their history of treachery.”

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful,” he said. “Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

