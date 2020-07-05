https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/former-obama-white-house-physician-think-got-cognitive-issues-audio/

Dr. Ronnie Jackson and Barack Obama

Former Obama White House physician Ronny Jackson joined Kyle Olson last week to discuss the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jackson said he believes Joe has “cognitive issues.” That’s an understatement.

Jackson added, “I’m not comfortable with him being my president.”

Breitbart.com reported:

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told The Kyle Olson Show that former Vice President Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive assessment and release the results, but that his campaign won’t let that happen.

“I think he’s got some cognitive issues,” he continued, before adding that he’s not diagnosing the former vice president and has not examined him.

“But as a concerned American who also happens to be a physician, I’m just going to say it’s concerning to me that he sometimes is not able to complete a sentence, not really know where he’s at or what he’s doing and we’ve seen that countless times now,” Jackson said.

After saying some age “more gracefully” than others, he said, “If he was going to be president someday, that window seems to have closed in my mind.”

Jackson, who was White House Physician during both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations, gave the Montreal Cognitive Assessment to President Trump in 2018 at the President’s request, so Trump could quell criticisms from his foes that he was mental unfit.