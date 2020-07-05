https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/general-michael-flynn-family-members-take-twitter-storm-4th-july-reciting-oath-defend-america/

General Michael Flynn and members of his family recited the oath to the Constitution and shared this with American patriots on the 4th of July. This man loves America.

What liars the Obama Administration and Deep State operatives were to attempt to malign the great General Michael Flynn as an agent of Russia. Nothing could be further from the truth.

General Flynn was targeted by Obama’s Deep State because he knew too much. Flynn was going to audit the Intel Community and Obama’s CIA Director Brennan was afraid that billions would be discovered that the Obama gang was running off the books.

The Deep State did all they could to arrest, indict and imprison General Flynn in an effort to hide their crimes but justice appears to have finally prevailed. The government reviewed the evidence related to Flynn’s indictment and agreed with Flynn’s attorneys to drop all charges. The only impediment now is the corrupt judge overseeing the case who refuses to shut down the case even after a circuit court ordered him to almost two weeks ago.

TRENDING: Nike Spokesman Colin Kaepernick’s Independence Day Message: “We Reject Your Celebration of White Supremacy” (Video)

In spite of all these challenges, General Michael Flynn and his family are still lovers of the American spirit and maybe more so than ever.

Yesterday, General Flynn and his family showed their love of country and recited an oath to the USA:

I _____ do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God. Where we go one we go all. God Bless America!

Some believe that this oath was promoted online by the mysterious and anonymous Q-anon who requested followers to take the oath. (Q-anon has been largely derided as a fringe right wing conspiracy by the MSM despite numerous posts that have appeared to come to fruition.)

God bless the Flynn family and America! Take the oath!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

