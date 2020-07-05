https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505898-gianforte-halts-in-person-campaigning-after-wife-running-mate-attend

Rep. Greg GianforteGregory Richard GianforteGovernors get reelection boost from COVID-19 responses Kathleen Williams, Matt Rosendale to face off for Montana House seat Gianforte wins Montana gubernatorial primary MORE (R-Mont.), who is running to be Montana’s governor, will pause in-person campaign activities after Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans Brazilian president Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus days after meeting Trump MORE, who has since tested positive for coronavirus, attended an event with Gianforte’s wife and running mate.

Lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Kristen Juras and Susan Gianforte both attended a Tuesday event with Guilfoyle before Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus Friday. Both Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump Jr. knocks CNN’s Chris Cuomo over interview with father: ‘I’m not pretending to be a journalist’ Trump Jr. to interview president for reelection campaign’s online show ‘Triggered’ Trump Jr. calls elderly supporter who was assaulted MORE, pulled out of President Trump Donald John TrumpProtesters tear down statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore ‘Independence Day’ star Bill Pullman urges Americans to wear a ‘freedom mask’ in July 4 PSA Protesters burn American flag outside White House after Trump’s July Fourth address MORE’s Mount Rushmore event Friday after her diagnosis.

“On Tuesday, Susan Gianforte and Kristen Juras attended an event with Kimberly Guilfoyle who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Gianforte campaign spokesman Travis Hall told KECI, a Montana NBC affiliate, in an email.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan, and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines,” Hall added. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results.”

Greg Gianforte was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the event, the spokesperson said.

Greg Gianforte, who will face Montana Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney (D) in the November gubernatorial election, previously lost to current Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockTrump nominee faces Senate hurdles to securing public lands post Lincoln Project releases new pro-Biden ad in swing states The Hill’s Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night MORE (D), now a Senate candidate, in 2016.

Several other members of Congress have self-quarantined as a precaution since the coronavirus pandemic began, including Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzHouse panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on ‘incentives’ to attack US troops House panel votes to limit Trump’s Germany withdrawal Voters must strongly reject the president’s abuses by voting him out this November MORE (R-Fla.) and Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsWarnock raises almost M in Georgia Senate race in second quarter Comer tapped to serve as top Republican on House Oversight Doug Collins leads Kelly Loeffler by 2 points in Georgia Senate race MORE (R-Ga.) and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump administration grants funding extension for Texas testing sites Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill banning federal government use of facial recognition tech | House lawmakers roll out legislation to establish national cyber director | Top federal IT official to step down GOP lawmakers join social media app billed as alternative to Big Tech MORE (R-Texas), all of whom entered isolation in March after making contact with an unidentified person at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive. Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSunday shows preview: Lawmakers to address alarming spike in coronavirus cases Senate panel votes 21-1 to back Justice IG measure over Graham objections Senators offer bill to expand charitable giving tax break MORE (R-Utah) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyQAnon scores wins, creating GOP problem Republicans fear backlash over Trump’s threatened veto on Confederate names Overnight Defense: Lawmakers demand answers on reported Russian bounties for US troops deaths in Afghanistan | Defense bill amendments target Germany withdrawal, Pentagon program giving weapons to police MORE (R-Utah), who self-quarantined after Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul’s exchange with Fauci was exactly what America needed GOP Arizona lawmaker says Fauci and Birx ‘undermine’ Trump’s coronavirus response Fauci: ‘We are not going in the right direction’ MORE (R-Ky.) was diagnosed with coronavirus due to their recent contact with him.

More recently, Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderReopening schools seen as vital step in pandemic recovery OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up ‘Sharpiegate’ report | Climate change erases millennia of cooling: study | Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department’s control on nuclear agency budget Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department’s control on nuclear agency budget MORE (R-Tenn.) self-quarantined for two weeks after a staffer in his office tested positive for the virus in May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

