Columnist and commentator Gordon Chang on Sunday warned that Chinese officials and former official have talked about an “all-out confrontation” with the United States.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Chang said the crackdown by China in Hong Kong has created a dangerous time for U.S. businessmen there.

“We’ve heard several Chinese officials and former officials talk about an all-out of confrontation with the United States,” he said.

“They say they need to prepare for it. Obviously, we’re not deterring China,” he continued. “There’s a Chinese military that killed 20 Indian soldiers on June 15. I think it has not satisfied its blood lust.

“We have got to be extremely concerned what happens next because Chinese leaders are engaging in provocative conduct across the world and across their region.”

With its latest crackdown in Hong Kong, China is demanding “total obedience” there, he noted.

“China is saying it not only demands the total obedience of people in China, it demands the total obedience of people in Hong Kong,” he said. “Let’s not make any mistake about this. China demands total obedience from everybody else in the world. They can’t enforce it right now but that really is the message.”

