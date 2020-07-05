https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/image-white-jesus-needs-revised-says-archbishop-canterbury/

(IRISH CENTRAL) — The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged western churches to reconsider depicting Jesus Christ as a white man as Black Lives Matter protests continue to cause debate over statues and symbols.

Archbishop Justin Welby said that the Church of England would also be “very carefully” scrutinizing statues in churches around England for any links to slavery or racism.

Speaking to the BBC Today Programme, presenters asked Welby whether the portrayal of Jesus Christ as a Western European needs to be “thought about again” in the wake of worldwide protests that have taken place since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis at the end of May.

