Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, demanded that his city’s residents cancel their Fourth of July celebrations over fear of spreading coronavirus — and even outlawed firework shows in Los Angeles County, according to KABC-TV.

“We’re going to have to celebrate differently this year. Everyone should cancel plans with others for the 4th of July. You shouldn’t gather with anyone who doesn’t live in your household. Please stay home and save lives — it’s that simple,” Garcetti said.

But video taken from Los Angeles after the sun went down Saturday showed how defiant Californians responded — with a skyline full of beautiful fireworks.

Here’s a time-lapse of the Los Angeles skyline Saturday night:

As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said, “God bless the good people of California.”

