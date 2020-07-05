Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who harbors no illusions about the brutality of the Iranian theocratic regime, blasted a succinct and powerful response when Iran’s Supreme Leader issued a tweet decrying those who do not wear masks, ostensibly because he cared about the health and welfare of the Iranian people.

Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei decided to pontificate about the need for wearing masks in Iran due to the coronavirus. Khameini tweeted, “I definitely wear a mask in meetings, but I see that some of the officials are not using masks. When you are one of the officials and you don’t wear a mask in assemblies or in the public, this negativity affects people’s behavior. They become encouraged to not wear masks either.”