Rapper Kayne West announced late Saturday that he is running for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted, adding the hashtag “#2020VISION.”

As of Saturday evening, West did not have a campaign website, he had not officially filed with the Federal Election Commission, nor was it clear if West had campaign staff.

However, West has already received his first major endorsement — from close friend Elon Musk.

“You have my full support!” Musk told West on Twitter.

West has mentioned publicly many times his desire to run for the White House. However, as an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, West said last year that he would wait until 2024 to run.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” West said.



Kanye West Meets President Trump In The Oval Office Of The White House. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)



A bid for the White House this late into the campaign season has serious challenges.

Not only do both major political parties already have their presumptive nominees — Trump for the Republican Party and Joe Biden for the Democratic Party — but the filing deadline has passed in many states to appear on the presidential ballot as an independent candidate.

Those states include Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Texas — equalling a whopping 102 Electoral College votes.

