https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/kanye-west-runs-president-elon-musk-gives-full-support/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Kanye West said he’s “running for president” on Saturday.

“We must realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote on Twitter Saturday.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

TRENDING: Chuck Schumer gets major blowback for attacking Trump’s job report win

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed the 42-year-old rapper’s potential presidential bid on Twitter.

“You have my full support!” Musk said.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West’s newest music hits carry an ongoing religious theme. His most hit, “Wash Us In The Blood” is part of an upcoming album,”God’s Country.”

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD’S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

The rapper has a history of supporting President Donald Trump and made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery on June 4. West also donated to set up a college plan for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

