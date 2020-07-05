https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-slam-hamilton-creator-lin-manuel-miranda-for-silence-on-black-lives-matter-historical-revisionism

“Hamilton,” the widely acclaimed musical about the “ten-dollar founding father,” Alexander Hamilton, may have had a record-breaking Disney+ debut, but it’s far from woke enough, it seems, for some leftists, who blame the production, and its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, for ignoring real-world violence.

Both Miranda and “Hamilton” creator Jeffrey Seller were forced to apologize over the weekend for failing to adequately address the “Black Lives Matter” movement and for “taking part in the ‘moral failure’ of not speaking up amid the ongoing protests taking place across the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official “Hamilton” channels is a moral failure on our part,” Miranda said in a video posted over the weekend to his Twitter account. “As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure.”

He added that he was sorry for “not pushing harder and faster for us to speak these self-evident truths under the “Hamilton” banner which has come to mean so much to so many of you.”

“‘Hamilton’ doesn’t exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music, and language of hip-hop. Literally, the idea of the show doesn’t exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew, and production team who breathe life into this story every time it’s performed,” he said.

Seller also apologized in his own social media message. “I’m not a politician. I’m not an activist. I’m not an expert. I’m a theater producer. But what I realize today is most importantly I’m an American citizen and silence equals complicity and I apologize for my silence thus far,” he said.

The musical, of course, is a retelling of Alexander Hamilton’s life, with a focus on viewing Hamilton’s life through a more modern lens, adding his status as an immigrant and a fledgling abolitionist to the more recognizable narrative about Hamilton’s life. It was once required viewing for many on the left, who liked its woke-er, revisionist retelling of the events of the American Revolution.

Now, though, even “Hamilton” is not woke enough for many activists, who seem to believe the musical glorifies a moment in history that has since been declared problematic.

“Peace activist” Ajamu Baracka attacked Miranda openly on his own Twitter account using a racial slur.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Puerto Rican Uncle Tom who instead of fighting for independence makes feel-good revisionism for white liberals. He is pathetic,” Baracka said.

“As soon as his play started getting sycophantic admiration from the ruling class, I instinctively stayed the hell away from his play, especially when they gave a private performance to Clinton donors. I never watched his play and I don’t care about being in his little club,” another Twitter critic noted.

“Reassuring liberals is a lucrative career,” added another.

