MSNBC “AM Joy” guest host Tiffany Cross on Saturday took aim at the July 4 holiday in response to President Donald Trump’s weekend rally at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore.

Cross claimed Independence Day is just a celebration of “independence for white men.” She also argued the president’s selection of Mt. Rushmore is a “cruel, tired and familiar jab to black, brown and indigenous people,” much like his Juneteenth campaign stop in Tulsa because it is the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot.

“And so, here we are, celebrating the birth of a nation,” Cross began. “Independence for white men at a site described by one Native American activist as, quote, ‘a symbol of white supremacy.’ Trump choosing Mt. Rushmore for a Fourth of July campaign stop just is like when he chose Tulsa, the site of the 1921 massacre against black Americans for his Juneteenth weekend rally. It’s that cruel, tired and familiar jab to black, brown and indigenous people that makes the shrinking MAGA voter feel as big as a 60-foot face of a colonizing slave owner.”

