The National Basketball Association announced on Friday the list of “approved messages” that players will be allowed to display on the back of their jerseys when the season resumes play later this month.

According to ESPN, the NBA and National Basketball Player’s Association, the league’s player union, agreed to 29 words and phrases that can be displayed on a player’s jersey, above their number, in the space where their last name is typically located.

The list includes words and phrases such as: “Black Lives Matter,” “How Many More,” “Power to the people,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Anti-Racist,” among others.

Players will be allowed a first and second choice, ESPN reported. If a player chooses not to use a word or phrase from the approved list, their last name will be displayed as usual.

The messages will be displayed for the first four nights of resumed play. After those games, a player can replace the approved word or phrase with their last name. However, if they want to continue displaying the social justice message, their name will be placed below their number.

“The league and the players are uniquely positioned to have a direct impact on combating systemic racism in our country, and we are committed to collective action to build a more equal and just society,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “A shared goal of our season restart will be to use our platform in Orlando to bring attention to these important issues of social justice.”

The NBA will also paint “Black Lives Matter” on the hardwood playing floor when games resume July 30.

Here’s the full list of ‘approved messages’:

Black Lives Matter

Say Their Names

Vote

I Can’t Breathe

Justice

Peace

Equality

Freedom

Enough

Power to the People

Justice Now

Say Her Name

Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)

Liberation

See Us

Hear Us

Respect Us

Love Us

Listen

Listen to Us

Stand Up

Ally

Anti-Racist

I Am A Man

Speak Up

How Many More

Group Economics

Education Reform

Mentor

