Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich panned former Vice President Joe Biden’s short speech on the Fourth of July, saying it “may be the most anti-American speech ever given by an American presidential candidate.”

Biden delivered a short video address on Twitter from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in which he told Americans that the November election offered “a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country,” implying the country itself was racist by design.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Gingrich took apart Biden’s speech:

In contrast, Gingrich praised President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday, declaring: “Donald Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech just might win him the reelection.”

