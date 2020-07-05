https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/nike-spokesman-colin-kaepernicks-independence-day-message-reject-celebration-white-supremacy-video/

Nike Spokesman Colin Kaepernick crapped all over America again this Independence Day.

On the Fourth of July 2019, millionaire African-American Nike brand ambassador and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a pre-Civil War quote by Frederick Douglass, accompanied by a graphic video, that attacks the United States as the worst nation in the history of the world.

The one-minute long video contains images of slavery, the KKK, lynchings and police abuse of African-Americans with a voice-over reading from Douglass’ 1852 speech on slavery and the Fourth of July.

TRENDING: Two Women Activists Hit by Car on I-5 Outside Seattle — Suffer Serious Injuries After Hitting Windshield and Front Grill …..Video

“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine…There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States at this very hour.” – Frederick Douglass

“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine…There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States at this very hour.”

– Frederick Douglass pic.twitter.com/IWLujGCJHn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2019

This year Colin Kaepernick doubled down on his hatred for America.

Collin Kaepernick went a step further this year calling Independence Day a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Kaepernick: Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

What a great spokesman for the left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

