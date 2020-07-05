https://www.theepochtimes.com/nyc-gunman-shoots-and-kills-man-injures-woman-in-daylight-attack-poluce_3412584.html

New York City police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man and wounded a woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood.

The incident took place near 41 New Lots Avenue on July 2, said the NYPD.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted a video of the incident on Friday, which shows a man walking up to another man on the sidewalk before he pulls out a gun from his waistband, firing multiple shots at the other man in close range.

The suspect, who appears to be black, then put his gun away and walks in the opposite direction, according to the footage.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male with gunshot wounds to the head. A female was found with several gunshot wounds, according to Harrison.

The male later died at the hospital, Harrison said.

The father of the slain victim identified him as 20-year-old Deondraye Moore.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Derrick Moore said of his son, according to the New York Daily News. “I’m shocked.”

Officials told the paper that the woman is in stable condition in the hospital.

A video of the incident can be seen below (Warning: disturbing):

Earlier this morning, police officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male and female shot in front of 41 New Lots Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with multiple gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/uXNwmhatsO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 3, 2020

Amid an investigation, Harrison asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a message via Twitter to @NYPDTips.

Last week, the City Council endorsed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to cut $1 billion from the NYPD after Black Lives Matter activists called to “defund the police.”

According to NYPD statistics, murders in New York City rose about 21 percent over the previous year, and shootings are up about 46 percent.

“You have a criminal justice system that is imploding,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters about the crime wave plaguing the city. “Imploding. That’s the kindest way to put it.”

Meanwhile, it appears that seemingly random attacks are on the rise as well. Late last week, 35-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was arrested after slashing a 2-year-old boy who was in a stroller, forcing the child to get several stitches.

The child was on the street with his nanny when the incident unfolded.

“Thanks to the hard work & dedication of NYPD detectives who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault,” Shea wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

