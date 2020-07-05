https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-target-federal-courthouse-consecutive-nights-protests-stretch-sixth-week/

While most cities have either gotten back to mostly normal or have at least seen a dramatic decrease in protest and riot activity, the jobless cretins who infest Portland have been at it every night for over six weeks now. At best, these “protests” devolve into “unlawful assemblies” before police clear them. At worst, they are declared riots and police end up making several arrests.

The US Flag is being burned on the former elk statue on Chapman Square. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/17O1PNo1r7 — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 4, 2020

Over the last few nights, the rioters have targeted the federal courthouse, launching mortars and fireworks at the building in an attempt to set it ablaze. A Portland Police official press release reads:

A group of a couple hundred demonstrators gathered near the Justice Center on July 2, 2020. The group blocked the streets, chanting and speaking for several hours. Several demonstrators shot off commercial grade fireworks during the speeches. The tenor of the group shifted when demonstrators broke in to the north side doors of the Justice Center located on Southwest Main Street. Soon after, the group moved back to Southwest 3rd Avenue and broke glass doors on the Federal Court House building. TRENDING: “Tell My Family I Love Them” – Not Making Headlines Today: Last Words of Murdered Police Officer Anthony Dia to Police Dispatch Around 11:42 p.m., Federal officers inside the courthouse came outside to protect the integrity of their building. While federal officers were outside, demonstrators began launching projectiles at the officers with sling shots. These projectiles included large rocks, full cans, and bottles. Demonstrators also threw lit commercial grade fireworks, which landed inside the broken glass doors of the federal courthouse. Simultaneously, demonstrators began setting a fire nearby on Southwest Main Street. The sound truck made an admonishment telling demonstrators that they must cease the criminal activity of throwing projectiles and fireworks. Demonstrators were also warned if they did not cease the illegal actions and back away from the building, they would be subject to use of force, to include crowd control munitions. Even though the demonstrators were given several warnings by the sound truck, their criminal actions continued. To protect the life and safety of personnel both inside and outside of the Federal Court House, at 11:52 p.m., a riot was declared. The sound truck admonished the crowd letting demonstrators know a riot had been declared. Demonstrators were told they needed to leave the area to the south and west immediately. If demonstrators did not leave the area, they were subject to tear gas and crowd control munitions. The sound truck gave this admonishment several times, however, demonstrators continued to stay in the area. Officers began dispersing the crowd in an effort to move them from the immediate area. During this lawful action, the demonstrators were very hostile and violent towards officers. An open pocket knife was thrown at an officer, coming within inches from striking them. Demonstrators continued to throw large rocks and full cans, as well as shot off commercial grade fireworks towards officers. During this time, several arrests were made. Once demonstrators were at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Main Street, officers disengaged the crowd. Around 12:46 a.m., demonstrators returned to the west side of the federal courthouse. Once again, demonstrators were warned by the sound truck that the riot declaration was still in effect and they needed to leave the area. At this time, demonstrators started launching mortars towards the federal courthouse and a fire erupted inside of the building where the glass doors had been broken. Because of this immediate life safety issue, officers once again began to disperse the crowd. As they dispersed the crowd, demonstrators continued to throw rocks, cans, and commercial grade fireworks and mortars towards officers. Because of the violent nature of the demonstrators while officers cleared the area, crowd control munitions were used and several arrests were made. As officers began to disengage the crowd at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Broadway Avenue, commercial grade fireworks were once again thrown at officers. Several demonstrators trickled back in to the Lownsdale and Chapman Park but eventually dispersed over the next several hours.

Fireworks and hard objects are now being thrown at the entrance of the federal courthouse. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9siSfwqg7H — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 5, 2020

Fireworks are being set off close to the courthouse pic.twitter.com/V9WyAdPuAk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 5, 2020

Protestor launches firework at federal courthouse pic.twitter.com/Zqxuwd7soe — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 5, 2020

This repeated itself on the evening of July 4th into the morning of the 5th. The feds actually deployed officers to the building.

Federal officers stormed out of the courthouse to disperse protesters on Chapman Square. Crowd control munitions and teargas was deployed. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jNJs3sZD3r — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 5, 2020

Federal Marshals are now stationed outside the federal courthouse building. Most protesters have been dispersed. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6E7GeFfzML — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) July 5, 2020

Additionally, several individuals have been caught with guns at these riots:

Update: Arrests Made for July 4th Demonstrations (Photo) https://t.co/e4G7ICiExA pic.twitter.com/lZvSn5NykK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 5, 2020

Including this guy who pointed his AK47 at the Hatfield building, before setting up against a car, unguarded, for anyone to just grab.

Subject Associated with Demonstrations Cited for Criminal Charges Related to Firearm (Photo) https://t.co/bZXYsKf4mA pic.twitter.com/aWgS3eSShH — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 24, 2020

Demonstrations in Portland June 17-18, 2020-Unlawful Assembly Dispersed-1 Arrest (Photo) https://t.co/H6Ynr8ohZD pic.twitter.com/EW9E8Hr0V1 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 18, 2020

Rioters have also tried to lock police in their own buildings:

The front door to Central Precinct was locked from the outside with the u-lock. It had to be cut off from the outside so those inside could leave. The rope was taken by protesters from the flag pole and tied to the roll-up doors on the Southeast corner of the building. pic.twitter.com/G97woNOh0j — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 17, 2020

Of course there have been several instances of arson committed nearly every night:

Protestors have lit a fire with wood paneling pic.twitter.com/PAHMmhu4z6 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 5, 2020

Protestors light a trash can on fire pic.twitter.com/SpTku7NgLZ — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 5, 2020

And here’s the aftermath so far:

This is the aftermath of more than 30 days of antifa rioting in Portland. There are no signs it is slowing. Last night they targeted the federal courthouse, smashing windows & setting fire. The area is trashed w/debris from glass bottles & fireworks used as weapons against police pic.twitter.com/UYGe3DgbVd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

