https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/president-trump-hold-campaign-rally-new-hampshire-next-weekend/

The Trump campaign announced Sunday that President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire next weekend.

The rally is set to be held outdoors at an airport hangar, similar to this rally by then-candidate Trump in Lakeland, Florida in 2016.

Photos by Kristinn Taylor.

TRENDING: Nike Spokesman Colin Kaepernick’s Independence Day Message: “We Reject Your Celebration of White Supremacy” (Video)

Campaign press release:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES RALLY SATURDAY, JULY 11 – PORTSMOUTH, NH President Donald Trump will host an outdoor Make America Great Again Rally on Saturday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) at the Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary. “We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world.” There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (EDT): Portsmouth, NH

President Trump will hold a Make America Great Again Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth, NH.

Portsmouth International Airport at Pease

36 Airline Ave

Portsmouth, NH 03801 …General Admission Doors open at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) for General Admission

The Trump campaign is calling this an “outdoor” rally, but at least part of the crowd will be inside a hangar, per campaign source. The rest on the tarmac outside. https://t.co/IJGHLyNPfr — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 5, 2020

Trump held an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20 where attendance for the 19,000 seat venue was reportedly sabotaged by the anti-Trump arena management over concerns about the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus, resulting in thousands of empty seats in the arena’s upper bowl. Protesters also blocked entrances to the security zone set up around the arena preventing rally attendees from getting through. While this will be his first campaign rally since Tulsa, Trump has since spoken to large crowds at a TPUSA event in Arizona on June 23 and at Mount Rushmore and the White House for Fourth of July celebrations this long holiday weekend.

As with the Tulsa rally, those registering for the free admission to the Portsmouth rally must agree to not hold the Trump campaign liable for exposure to the coronavirus:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Portsmouth International Airport at Pease; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

