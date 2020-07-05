https://www.dailywire.com/news/rachel-dolezal-people-say-black-lives-matter-movement-has-vindicated-me

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who precipitated disdain in recent years for claiming she was black, now says that people are telling her that the the Black Lives Matter movement has “vindicated” her. She stated, “Overwhelmingly, most people I hear from are black or mixed or non-white in some way and a lot of people have said this is your moment, you’re vindicated. I have received hundreds of messages. Most of it’s been overwhelmingly positive,” according to the New York Post.

Dolezal served as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane in 2015 and taught Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University but was then exposed as the daughter of white parents, triggering her to resign from the NAACP and get fired by the university.

Dolezal acknowledged that the Black Lives Matter movement in her area does not want her help. She currently is trying to make a living selling her art and braiding people’s hair. She is offering one work of art for $1,000 titled, “Truth Be Told” which shows bloody busts of four former presidents with specific captions: George Washington, a Slaver, Thomas Jefferson, a Rapist, Andrew Jackson, a Racist and Franklin Roosevelt, a Racist, as the Post noted.

Dolezal was charged with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance in May 2018. She wound up paying a fine and completing 120 hours of community service.

An article in The Guardian from February 2017 noted that Dolezal had “once sued a university (Howard University) for discriminating against her because she was white.” Dolezal complained to The Guardian, “There’s no protected class for me. I’m this generic, ambiguous scapegoat for white people to call me a race traitor and take out their hostility on. And I’m a target for anger and pain about white people from the black community. It’s like I am the worst of all these worlds.”

She continued, “I do think a more complex label would be helpful, but we don’t really have that vocabulary. I feel like the idea of being trans-black would be much more accurate than ‘I’m white’. Because you know, I’m not white. There is a black side and a white side on all kinds of issues, whether it’s political, social, cultural. There’s a perspective, there’s a mentality, there’s a culture. To say that I’m black is to say, this is how I see the world, this is the philosophy, the history, this is what I love and what I honour. Calling myself black feels more accurate than saying I’m white.”

The Guardian interviewer wrote. “She once claimed to have been born in a tepee — which makes me worry that her subjective concept of truth matters more to her than veracity.”

In April 2017, TV host Dr. Phil asked Dolezal, “You pretended to be black. You perpetrated a lie. You agree with that, right?”

Dolezal replied, “No.”

Later, Dr. Phil asked, “What did you do wrong here?”

Dolezal answered, “Well, I think that, um, as much as I’d like to take ownership for everything, I can’t, because I didn’t actually start the narrative of ‘She’s a liar, she’s a con, she’s a fraud.’ You know, I mean, that really is what blew it up. How I was living my life was not some kind of like, you know, open invitation for people to kind of just initiate their hate and pick on me. It’s like I try to go back and think, ‘Is there something I could have done differently?’ Is there a point where I could’ve said, ‘This is my whole back story’? I can’t go back and point to like one thing that I would’ve done differently.”

Dr. Phil: “You haven’t answered the questions, and if that is your answer, holy God, you don’t want that to be your answer.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

