A “Back the Blue” car parade honoring members of local law enforcement was held in Osceola County, Florida, on Saturday.

The specific event was called “Red, White, and Back the Blue” and was hosted by local marketing agency “the Marketects” and the nonprofit “A Hero for Kids,” WOFL reported.

The car parade drove through the St. Cloud, Florida, Police Department’s parking lot through town, passing by the St. Cloud Fire Department and other areas.

Organizers of the event say hundreds of cars participated.

At the event’s end, law enforcement members received “thank you” banners.

“Back the Blue” events like these take place across the country. A recent event in Tampa, Florida, showed a “Back the Blue” event and its “Black Lives Matter” counterprotest. “Back the Blue” is an ACT for America nationwide grassroots campaign that aims to build community support for law enforcement.

