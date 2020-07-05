https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/forthood-soldier-vanessaguillen/2020/07/05/id/975808

The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family’s lawyer Natalie Khawam said Sunday, ABC7 reported.

The remains were found buried near the base. Investigators believe Guillen, who has been missing since April, was beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow soldier in the armory room where she worked, and then her killer moved her body.

Khawam told CNN that the authorities were unable to identify Guillen by her medical records because her face had been beaten so badly, so her remains had to be sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be identified.

The main suspect, Aaron David Robinson, shot himself earlier this week after policemen confronted him, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Guillen’s family said that she had intended to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was murdered, and that they believe Robinson became extremely upset when she confronted him with her plans, Khawam said.

Khawam added that investigators said that Robinson called a woman he was involved with to help him get rid of Guillen’s body after moving it outside the base.

The family’s lawyer told NPR that “We are at a loss for words. This should never have happened. Our country has lost a beautiful young soldier because the system is broken.”

The public has given a great deal of attention to Guillen’s disappearance, including an online campaign in which survivors of sexual harassment in the armed forces have shared their own stories of harassment.

