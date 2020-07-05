https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/report-epsteins-cohort-ghislaine-maxwell-ready-name-names-pedo-scandal-video/

In May a new book claimed that Bill Clinton had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam.

The New York Post reported:

Bill Clinton had an affair with British-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping recruit underage victims for notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a blockbuster new book. The ex-president — who denies cheating on wife Hillary Clinton with Maxwell — reportedly engaged in the romps during overseas trips on Epstein’s private plane, a customized Boeing 727 that’s since become known as the “Lolita Express.” TRENDING: Nike Spokesman Colin Kaepernick’s Independence Day Message: “We Reject Your Celebration of White Supremacy” (Video) The nation’s 42nd head of state also repeatedly sneaked out to visit Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse, as detailed in this exclusive excerpt.

That was less than two months ago.

Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019.

New York officials said it was a suicide.

On Wednesday the FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire.

Now there are reports that Ghislaine is ready to name names in the Epstein pedophile scandal.

