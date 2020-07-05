https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-calls-for-bill-clintons-arrest-after-ghislaine-maxwell

Now that authorities have arrested billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly helped procure his numerous underaged victims, #MeToo activist Rose McGowan has called for the arrests of Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

“Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew,” McGowan tweeted on Friday along with a photo of Epstein and Maxwell standing alongside convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein with their faces crossed out.

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 3, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported last week, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was arrested by the FBI last week on charges of allegedly trafficking underage girls:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a confidante of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and allegedly served as a madam for his sex trafficking enterprise. “She was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today,” NBC New York reported. “She was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July of last year on the alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of teenage minors. “An indictment alleging sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy was unsealed Monday morning against Epstein,” reported Fox News at the time. “Prosecutors alleged that Epstein preyed on ‘dozens’ of victims as young as 14.”

Flight records indicate that former President Bill Clinton flew aboard the “Lolita Express” — Epstein’s private plane — when underage girls were present, and sometimes without his Secret Service detail. In a statement, Bill Clinton emphatically denied ever knowing about the 66-year-old hedge fund manager’s terrible crimes:

President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York. In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News that the evidence disputes Clinton’s claims and that he could very well be lying.

“I have read too much information and I have spoken to too many people on the inside,” Sarnoff said. “I actually attempted to interview Clinton, but he did not agree to do so and I know from the pilot logs — and these are pilot logs that, you know, were written by different pilots and at different times — that Clinton went [and] he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times.”

“Many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not,” Sarnoff continued. “Almost every time that Clinton’s name is on the pilot logs, there are underage girls, there are initials and there are names of many, many girls on that private plane.”

Laura Goldman, a friend of Maxwell’s, told The Sun last year that Epstein’s former confidante will escape criminal prosecution due to her powerful connections.

“Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled,” Goldman said. “She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.”

