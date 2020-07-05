https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/sick-msnbc-host-labels-4th-july-independence-white-men-compares-trump-voters-colonizing-slave-owners/

This is the modern day left — America hating, whitey hating bigots.

On Sunday morning Tiffany Cross filled in for Joy Reid on MSNBC.

During her monologue Cross labeled the 4th of July “Independence Day for white men” and compared Trump voters to “colonizing slave owners.”

Tiffany Cross: And so here we are celebrating the birth of a nation, independence for white men at a site described by one native American activists as “a symbol of white supremacy.” Trump choosing Mount Rushmore for a 4th of July campaign stop is just like when he chose Tulsa, the site of the 1921 massacre against black Americans, for his Juneteenth weekend rally. It’s that cool, tired and familiar jab to black, brown and indigenous people that makes the shrinking MAGA voter feel as big as a 60-foot face of a colonizing slave owner.”

These people really do hate their country.

Unfortunately, she is the perfect spokeswoman for the modern day Democrat Party.

