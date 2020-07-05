http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OWZ1jsD2j20/states-with-earlier-success-now-battle-coronavirus-spikes-11593860400

While states across the South struggle with major outbreaks of the new coronavirus, others that stemmed its spread in recent weeks face the challenge of maintaining that success, as summer contributes to increased travel and social-distancing fatigue.

In Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine had been praised for taking action early to shut down businesses to halt the virus’s spread ahead of many other governors, a sudden rise in cases is sparking new concern.

…

