Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was murdered on Independence Day morning while responding to a call in a Home Depot parking lot.

Officer Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight on July 4th. Dia was dispatched to the area to make sure the man was OK.

Officer Anthony leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child.

Before his death Dia spoke to the police dispatch. He said, “Tell my family I love them.”

His final words were recorded on the police dispatch.

Austin PD weighed in.

LAPD weighed in.

