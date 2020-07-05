https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/tell-family-love-not-making-headlines-today-last-words-murdered-police-officer-anthony-dia-police-dispatch/

Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was murdered on Independence Day morning while responding to a call in a Home Depot parking lot.

Officer Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight on July 4th. Dia was dispatched to the area to make sure the man was OK.

Officer Anthony leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old child.

Before his death Dia spoke to the police dispatch. He said, “Tell my family I love them.”

His final words were recorded on the police dispatch.

Austin PD weighed in.

I’m Devastated… 💔🖤💙🖤 “Tell my Family I love them” Rest In Peace brother. We have the watch from here. Ofc. Dia made the ultimate sacrifice, killed in the line of duty.

My condolences to the Dia family, @ToledoPolice dept, and Toledo community.

We have to do better. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LpGMFtbByD — Bino Cadenas (@Bino_APD) July 4, 2020

NYPD weighed in. “TELL MY FAMILY I LOVE THEM” words of a MURDERED COP. NO politician will paint those words in the street, protest, label NFL or NBA Jersey’s, or play it over & over on TV news. But starting NOW I will & so will every cop, friend & family member. 🇺🇸🇺🇸#TellmyfamilyIlovethem https://t.co/nMRSEyLY88 — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 4, 2020

LAPD weighed in.

This Officer’s life mattered. He made the ultimate sacrifice protecting & serving his community while most were at home comfortably sleeping in their beds. Will any politicians or professional sports teams acknowledge this HERO? May you Rest In Peace Officer Dia. 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/s65DdAw2DS — Sergeant Garcia (@LAPD_SgtGarcia) July 4, 2020

