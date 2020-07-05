https://www.dailywire.com/news/terry-crews-doubles-down-on-desire-to-unite-people-despite-leftist-outrage-i-decide-to-die-on-this-hill

Actor Terry Crews doubled down on his desire to unite people, regardless of race, after leftists whipped up an outrage cycle over remarks that he made early last week about “black lives matter.”

On Saturday, Crews wrote on Twitter: “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality – I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision – I also decide to die on this hill.”

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

Crews’ tweet comes several days after he received backlash from leftists after warning people against allowing “black lives matter” to morph into “black lives better.”

Crews wrote on Twitter: “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter”

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Crews was subjected to vile racial remarks over his tweet, including some who accused him of being a “white supremacist in black skin.”

Crews also derided those who hold a victim mentality, writing: “Intelligent decision making sometime requires you to forget what you’ve lost, and evaluate the situation as it exists today. This is not the oppression Olympics.”

Intelligent decision making sometime requires you to forget what you’ve lost, and evaluate the situation as it exists today. This is not the oppression Olympics. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

In early-June, Crews generated outrage from the political Left when he tweeted: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews continued, “Any Black person who calls me a coon or and [sic] Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.”

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews later replied to critics who responded to his “black supremacy” tweet, including a person who wrote to him: “I love you as a friend Brother Terry. But I disagree with you 100%. No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It’s called Gas lighting. Black pride isn’t anti white.”

Crews responded: “I agree. I’m not discussing white people here. There are ‘gatekeepers of Blackness’ within our own community who decide who’s Black and who’s not. I have often been called out for not being ‘black enough.’ How can that be?”

I agree. I’m not discussing white people here. there are “gatekeepers of Blackness” within our own community who decide who’s Black and who’s not. I have often been called out for not being “black enough”. How can that be? https://t.co/Tt9Og866x6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

“Please know that everything I’ve said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people,” Crews added the next day. “I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you.”

I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

