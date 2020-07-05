https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/battle-st-louis-peaceful-catholic-prayer-rally-vs-black-lives-matter-mob-beatings-video/
Catholics are turning out in growing numbers at the statue of Saint Louis in Forest Park in St. Louis City.
A few members on the left want the statue of the great French saint removed from the park and the city renamed.
Catholics are praying here on a nightly basis.
Meanwhile, violent leftists beat Catholics a week ago after a prayer rally.
Compare and contrast the two groups.[embedded content]