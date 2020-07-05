https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minneapolis-police-george-floyd-tou-thao/2020/07/05/id/975803

Tou Thao, one of the Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, was released from jail after he posted a $750,000 bond over the weekend, according to Hennepin County jail records, The Hill reported.

Thao, one of four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department fired after Floyd died, agreed to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck is being held in prison on $1.25 million bail, while the other two policemen involved in the incident were released on $750,000 bonds last month.

The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that Thao was given a choice of a $1 million bond with no conditions or $750,000 bond with conditions.

All four officers appeared in court last week, where Thao’s lawyer said he intended to file a motion to move the trial and asked that television cameras be permitted in the courtroom, according to CBS Minnesota.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

