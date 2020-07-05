http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uNmvLh2B0hg/trump-at-mount-rushmore-revisited.php
As I listened to President Trump’s July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore (White House text here, video below), I couldn’t believe how good it was. One measure of the speech is the campaign of falsehood undertaken by the press condemning it in unison. As I wrote here yesterday morning, I had only my own reaction to go on. Now I can commend the following columns to the attention of interested readers:
• Roger Kimball, “A magnificent speech.”
• Seth Lipsky, “At Mount Rushmore, Trump Scoops the Democrats.”
• Clarice Feldman, “A night at Mount Rushmore.”
• Neo, “Trump gives America a history lesson at Mount Rushmore.”