President Donald Trump sent out a tweet Sunday slamming Fox News as he urged his followers to watch Newsmax TV and OANN instead.

“Fox News weekend afternoons is the worst! Getting into CNN and MSDNC territory,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“Watch @OANN and @Newsmax instead. Much better!”

Trump added in another tweet on Sunday that Fox News “gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!”

Trump has recently soured on the network and continuously attacks it, saying it is no longer a reliable source for conservative viewers.

Fox polls have continually shown the president’s approval numbers and presidential re-election bid with lower numbers than other national surveys.

In April Trump said he has no respect for Fox News and wants an alternative.

The president has criticized “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, who was “nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes,” referring to CBS’s “Face the Nation” and NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Newsmax TV, owned by Newsmax Media, started in recent years as an alternative to Fox News. The network has resonated with cable operators and is now carried by every major cable operator in the nation. Newsmax estimates it reaches well over 100 million U.S. cable and paid OTT homes.

The network has also seen its ratings triple in the past eight months as it has ramped up programming, adding shows hosted by Chris Salcedo, Sean Spicer and Greg Kelly, among others.

The President has long expressed support for OANN, a conservative firebrand network that reaches approximately 20 million cable homes and has struggled gaining major cable distribution.