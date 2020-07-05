https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505941-two-people-paint-over-black-lives-matter-mural-in-california

Two people in Martinez, Calif., spent part of Independence Day on Saturday painting over a recently created mural reading “Black Lives Matter,” according to local media reports.

NBC Bay Area reported the mural was painted on a street in front of a local courthouse earlier Saturday after activists had the project greenlighted by city officials.

Within hours, that mural had been vandalized by a man and woman.

In footage, a woman wearing a shirt with an American flag designed in the shape of a heart can be seen painting black over the mural while a man in a “Four More Years” shirt stands by her, recording and yelling at upset people nearby.

“Don’t have a run-in with the law and don’t resist arrest, and it won’t be a problem,” he says in video of the incident at one point.

Karen and Chad were so offended by the BLM street mural outside of the courthouse in Martinez, California, that they spent their 4th of July painting over it!! The mural was just completed a few hours before this. pic.twitter.com/Lc1lQLnkGp — Jackfroot (@jackfrootnews) July 5, 2020

Although the man and woman have not yet been identified, the NBC affiliate reported that their license plate information has been recorded.

In a statement to the station, one witness who filmed the incident said they couldn’t believe it was “happening right in front of my face.”

“I expected something to happen, but when I saw this, I got a little excited and tried to make sure and get it in and film everything that happened,” they told the outlet.

The Hill has reached out to the Martinez Police Department, which is also reportedly looking into the incident, for more information.

