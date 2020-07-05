https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/u-s-death-rate-soaring-third-not-caused-covid-19/

(STUDY FINDS) — RICHMOND, Va. — The coronavirus pandemic is causing the death rate in the United States to rise to horrifying levels. While many “excess deaths” can be traced directly to the virus, a new study finds a large number of Americans are dying from other causes.

Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth and Yale universities say the nation saw over 87,000 more deaths than the average for March and April. The report finds COVID-19 is directly responsible for only 65 percent of those fatalities. In 14 states, including California and Texas, more than half of the excess deaths were tied to a cause other than coronavirus.

Lead author Steven Woolf says some of these deaths may reflect medical officials under-reporting COVID-19 cases. Adding data can take time to get all the information to the public.

