A white couple has been arrested and charged with a felony after a video went viral showing a white woman pull a gun on a black woman.

Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, from Clarkston, Michigan, were arrested and charged with felonious assault on Thursday, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. The charge carries a potential sentence of up to four years in prison.

They were arraigned, and each was given a $50,000 personal bond. As part of the condition of the bond, they must surrender all firearms, not engage in “assaultive behavior,” and prohibited from leaving Michigan, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. The husband and wife both have concealed pistol licenses. Deputies seized two handguns from the Wuestenberg’s after they were detained.

The couple, who are white, got into an altercation with a black woman and her daughters at the parking lot of a Chipotle in Orion Township around 6 p.m. on July 1.

The husband and wife were captured on a three-minute video getting into an altercation with Takelia Hill, who is black. The argument allegedly started after Jillian Wuestenberg bumped into Hill’s teenage daughter as they were entering the restaurant, according to Hill.

Hill calls Jillian Wuestenberg a “dumb a** b***h,” and then points a finger at Eric Wuestenberg and threatens him, “You say something and I’ll beat your white a** up.”

The daughter calls the couple “ignorant” and “racist.”

The husband and wife then get in their vehicle during the dispute. Jillian Wuestenberg rolls down her car window and tells Hill, “White people aren’t racist,” and, “I care about you.” Eric Wuestenberg, who is driving, starts to slowly back the car out of the parking spot. Hill walks behind the car and believes he is trying to run her over. She punches the car.

Jillian Wuestenberg gets out of the car, pulls her gun out, and tells Hill, “Get the f*** away! Get away!” She tells her husband to call the police. She eventually gets back in her vehicle, and they drive away.

“There was a bump as they entered and exit. The one person said they didn’t realize they had bumped the person with the food bag and the other person felt they needed to get an apology and it escalated from there,” Bouchard said at a news conference on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of tension in our society, a lot of tension among folks and people with each other,” Bouchard said. “I would just say this, we are asking and expect our police — and rightfully so — to deescalate every situation they possibly can, and we should be doing that. But I would say that needs to happen with us individually in our own lives and situations, that we interact with each other and deescalate those moments.”

After the video went viral with millions of views on social media, Eric Wuestenberg was fired from his job at Oakland University, which is near Detroit. He worked as a veterans support services coordinator, according to the university’s website.

“We have seen the video and we deem his behavior unacceptable,” the university said in a statement released on Friday. “The employee has been notified that his employment has been terminated by the university.”

The Wuestenbergs are next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on July 14.

