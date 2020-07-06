https://www.theepochtimes.com/34-shot-7-dead-during-violent-weekend-in-philadelphia-police_3413753.html

Authorities in Philadelphia said that at least nine people, including minors, were killed and 25 were injured in shootings across the city over the July 4 holiday weekend.

A 6-year-old and a 15-year-old were counted among those who died in the weekend violence, officials told local news outlets.

Angelo Walker, 15, was shot near 63rd Street and Nassau Road in the Overbrook section before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to 6ABC.

The 6-year-old boy, who was not identified, was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in northeastern Philadelphia, authorities told NBC10. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told the outlet there were other children and an adult inside the home when the shooting occurred.

It’s not clear what triggered the shooting or if any suspects were identified.

“We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, interviewing witnesses,” Outlaw said.

Other police officials said it was an especially violent weekend.

“It’s definitely a busy day: we’re facing dual epidemics, preserving life and property,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Jareau Thomas, according to the ABC affiliate.

And Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter: “This weekend is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t our only crisis. Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut lives short. Today we lost an innocent 6-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, and others were critically wounded.”

Across the United States, several cities recorded especially high numbers of shootings, including New York City and Chicago.

