At least 79 people were shot in Chicago since Friday at 5 p.m., ending on Sunday morning, authorities said on Monday.

Fifteen of the victims died, including a 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed on Saturday night in West Chicago, officials told the Chicago Sun-Times. Eleven of the victims were minors.

Natalia Wallace, the girl, was shot in the head as she and other children played in a yard in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, officials told CBS Chicago and other local news outlets.

In the incident, a light-colored vehicle pulled up, and several people exited. Some of those people then fired shots in the girl’s direction, officials said.

A 32-year-old male was hospitalized after being wounded in the shooting, said police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

“Kids outside playing, they shouldn’t have to worry about guns and people shooting,” Natalia’s father, Nathan Wallace, told the local CBS affiliate.

“To see my daughter on the table with a gunshot wound to the forehead, that will change somebody’s life,” he added in a press conference on Sunday, ABC7 reported.

Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody. Charges are pending.

“It is sad you hear this on the news every day that a child getting killed, somebody getting killed, but you don’t think about it until it’s your own,” Nathan Wallace said.

Amid calls to “defund the police” following Black Lives Matter protests, Chicago’s mayor announced that more officers would be deployed to the streets during the July 4 weekend. But Wallace’s father said that they didn’t see any officers on their street corner.

“Something has to give in Chicago, and I pray that Lori Lightfoot and chief of police put something together to stop this,” Wallace said. “At the end of the day, our future is getting hurt.”

Lightfoot, the mayor, wrote that “a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun.”

She added: “We cannot grow numb to this. We are making progress in slowing shootings, but we have to do better, every single one of us.”

Hours after the girl’s death, a 14-year-old boy was among four people shot to death at a holiday gathering in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side, police told ABC News. The child was shot in the back before he was taken to a nearby children’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four men walked up to the gathering and opened fire, striking the teenager. Four others, including an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, were injured in the incident, authorities said.

The latest fatal attack, which occurred on Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m., left a 39-year-old man dead in the Lawndale neighborhood in West Chicago. He was identified as Sterling Pledge Jr., officials told the Sun-Times.

The violent Fourth of July weekend comes after about 100 people were shot, 14 fatally, over the Father’s Day weekend, and more than 18 people were killed during a 24-hour period in late May.

