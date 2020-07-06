https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maxwell-dershowitz-epstein/2020/07/06/id/975977

Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz says the U.S. government faces very challenging legal issues in its case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is the onetime girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein who last week was charged by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls as young as 14.

The 18-page complaint against Maxwell states sex trafficking took place between 1994 and 1997.

“Not only harder to prove, but there are going to be some statute of limitation issues as well and I think they’ll be challenged also – the deal that Jeffrey Epstein made included giving immunity to Ghislaine Maxwell for anything that happened prior to the deal, which was 2008,” Dershowitz told Newsmax TV‘s “Greg Kelly Reports.“

“So there are going to be some very, very challenging legal issues the government will face from Ghislaine Maxwell’s very excellent legal team.”

Dershowitz also said “no one” should believe one of the government’s star witnesses against Maxwell.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre “has a long history of falsely accusing people. She falsely accused Al Gore, Tipper Gore, Bill Clinton of being on Epstein’s island, and the Secret Service records and other records proved they were never on the island,” Dershowitz said.

“Al Gore didn’t even know Jeffrey Epstein, but she made up the story for $160,000. She made up stories about me . . . Nobody should believe anything that Virginia Giuffre says.”

