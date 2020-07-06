https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/atlanta-mayor-finally-calls-protesters-clear-area-rayshard-brooks-killed-8-yr-old-girl-shot-killed-video/

As was reported earlier — there was a triple shooting in Atlanta Sunday that killed one person that took place at the same location as the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old black girl by Black Lives Matter protesters Saturday night. The area of the shootings is near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month as he attacked and fled officers.

Since Brooks’ death, protesters torched the Wendy’s and set up armed checkpoints in the area. The 8-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in with her mother came upon a group of armed protesters blocking the road at the Wendy’s. Atlanta police cleared the barriers almost two weeks ago after letting them stand for over a week, but apparently the armed protesters were still blocking roads.

The mother lashed out at the armed mob after she lost her daughter.

Parents of 8-year-old killed last night: “They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child.” https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/xY0jj2o2sb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

On Sunday Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms finally told far left protesters to disperse after the 8-year-old girl was murdered.

The protests have gone on for several weeks now since Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, says “Enough is enough… you shot and killed a baby.” during a press conference today addressing the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last night in southeast Atlanta. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/zFmPfCV30g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2020

The Daily Caller reported:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said during a press conference on the shooting that it’s time for people to “clear out of that area” where Rayshard Brooks was shot. “This discussion, this mediation, and … it’s over. At a point where an 8-year-old baby is killed, the discussions have ended.” Atlanta saw a night of violence on Independence Day this year, and multiple other shootings are being investigated by police. A group of 60-100 rioters vandalized the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters on United Avenue, causing damage to the windows, spray painting the building, and starting a small fire, according to a CBS 46 report.

