https://www.theepochtimes.com/atlanta-mayor-says-she-tests-positive-for-covid-19_3414421.html

ATLANTA—Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not shown symptoms of the respiratory illness.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” the first-term mayor of Georgia’s state capital city said on Twitter.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

“I’m still processing all of this, I’m shocked,” Bottoms said on MSNBC‘s The Beat with Ari Melber.

“It leaves me for a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is. We’ve taken all the precautions that you can possibly take. I have no idea when and where we were exposed,” she also said.

The 50-year-old said she had no symptoms of the virus, apart from a mild headache and cough, which she attributed to season allergies.

Bottoms said that she and her family wear masks in public and are thoughtful about maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

She said she plans to continue with her duties as mayor by working in isolation in her home office for the next two weeks.

By Brendan O’Brien in Chicago

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

