When I hear the “B” word being used by the media in reference to politicians who supposedly have done something magnanimous for you and me, I immediately become suspicious. That’s because my experience tells me, when it comes to politics and the “B” word during a presidential election year, we should pay close attention. That goes triple this presidential election year because the evil ones are out to destroy President Trump – and will succeed if we don’t stop them.

The “B” word is “bipartisan,” especially when used as a prefix. Bipartisan is neither defined as nor intended to be a nepenthe, but that’s exactly what the progeny of Erebus deploy the “B” word to induce.

I’ve said repeatedly that President Trump is hated every bit as much by backstabbing RINOs as he is hated by jackbooted Stalinists using “Democrat” as their trade name.

They hate President Trump because he’s everything they are not. They cannot buy him; and even worse, he loves America. President Trump opposes the looting, pillaging and selling of America’s resources for personal wealth. The list of those having done that includes the Clintons, Obama, Romney, Biden, Barbara Boxer and Diane Feinstein.

President Trump donates his entire presidential salary, which means he has endured nearly four years of relentless persecution for no reason except he loves America and knows he’s capable of truly “making American great again” – something Ronald Reagan was the last “American Patriot” elected to accomplish.

President Trump is a monumental threat to those sucking the lifeblood from We the People. No group has amassed the amount of material gain “elected-for-sale” politicians and the wraith-like globalist necromancers that control them have. No cabal or cartel in the history of the world has participated in the financial cannibalizing of America for personal enrichment like those on Capitol Hill and their handlers.

President Trump has upset that gravy train, and the globalist political sect want things as they were. For that to happen, however, this president must go. But, to remove President Trump they need you and I to suddenly believe they have our best interest in mind. Funny how their concern for our well-being occurs every election, but I digress.

Nothing pays like war and military involvement – which Feinstein, Boxer, the Clintons, Obama, the Bush family, John Bolton and numerous other camarillas can attest to.

Specific to my point is the following: “A bipartisan groups of senators introduced a resolution Monday to rein in President Trump’s ability to remove troops from Germany. The proposal, led by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, would block the administration from reducing the number of active duty troops in Germany to below 34,500, the current number stationed there, unless the Pentagon certifies to Congress that doing so is in the national security interest of the U.S. and would not negatively impact European alliances or NATO. … Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Marco Rubio, F-FLA; Christopher Coons, D-Del; Tim Kaine, D-VA; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., are co-sponsoring the proposal. … It would also require the defense secretary to vouch that doing so would not harm ongoing operations; that it would not impact military families and that the Pentagon has consulted with allies including Germany and NATO. (“Bipartisan Groups of Senators Introduce Bill To Rein In Trump’s Ability To Scale Down Troops In Germany,” Morgan Phillips, Fox News, June 29, 2020.) A more rabidly anti-President Trump group of backstabbing RINOs could not be assembled – including Graham.

This is about: 1) frustrating President Trump into doing something they can call impeachable; and 2) protecting the nearly incalculable monetary interests those who own Graham, Romney and the others at the financial hog trough.

The fakery of hiding behind the Pentagon is as transparent as looking through fresh air. What Clinton didn’t finish in the Pentagon, Obama did. The Pentagon is nothing more than a cabal of Trump haters and Marxist neocons interested in military profiteering and extortion by morally opprobrious infidels.

Since when was the best interest of America dictated by so-called allies and NATO? This is, pardon my French, one giant middle finger to President Trump and to you and me, by betrayers of America pretending to have the nation’s best interest in mind.

Alas I miss the good old days, when these types actually paid for their treachery.

Since when did any of these cancerous variola truthfully care about America and specifically the military? It sure wasn’t when Hillary was running illegal arms deals, which many believe led to the murder of Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty in Benghazi. They didn’t give a rat’s tail when American border personnel and hundreds of innocent Mexican civilians/politician were murdered with weapons from Obama’s illegal international gunrunning operation called Fast and Furious. There’s no outcry over the billions upon billions of dollars Bush friends and handlers are still raking in thanks to his hedonistic monetary globalism cloaked in the veil of Middle Eastern military intervention for the security of America.

We must remember that every time they betray President Trump, these lucifarians betray us. If you don’t believe me, take one look at what Dr. Fauci is now encouraging. Has it escaped you that as long as there was rioting and burning down entire neighborhoods there was no talk of COVID-19? In fact, dozens of so-called health care professionals signed a petition to encourage the protests, claiming all would be well.

Now that the burning has been reduced to smoldering heaps, liberal governors are bilging Faucian fearmongering as reason to shut down their states again. This sets the stage for delayed school starts and to reverse the rapid economic gains made as the country reopens. The injury from this will be blamed on President Trump.

Fox News et al. are churning out false polls claiming Biden is leading the presidential race by anywhere from 10 to 20 points depending on the poll. Anyone with even a fraction of an IQ point knows that’s simply impossible, unless they’re polling exclusively Democrats. And for the record, there are many Democrats who won’t be voting for Biden.

This is what’s happening behind the curtain of the “B” word. The question we must answer is: Are we willing to go along with the shafting they’re trying to give We the People?

