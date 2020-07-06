https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-change-democrats/2020/07/06/id/975836

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden promised on Twitter Sunday that if he is elected, his administration “won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” but critics are questioning what he is planning to change.

From the left, critics say the former vice president and senator spent more than 40 years in the federal government without solving major issues, reports Fox News, but from the right, critics fear Biden’s White House will take its direction from the far-left side of the Democratic Party.

The network reported that Biden’s campaign sent a link to his website when asked for comment about the tweet. On one section of Biden’s site, which outlines Biden’s vision for the office, several of his policy points and plans are listed.

For example, Biden’s site says he plans to combat coronavirus by offering “wide availability of free testing” and a “decisive economic response that starts with emergency paid leave” that would help people affected by the virus.

Biden continues to lead in the polls, and Republican strategist Karl Rove has said the president must “reset” his campaign.

“When you are in the barrel, when you’re getting a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you need to do something that says, ‘We’re moving in a different direction.’ That’s what I mean by a reset,” he said.

Biden, however, is also facing issues on which his positions need more explanation. For example, he has rejected many proposals being made by Black Lives Matter, such as defunding the nation’s police departments.

