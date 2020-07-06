https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-man-sucker-punched-12-year-old-street-dancer-charged-two-felonies-cops-still-searching-family-not-cooperating/

Two boys were street dancing Friday night in Cape Girardeau, MO with their instructor Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

That’s when a car pulled over, a black man jumped out and he sucker-punched the 12-year-old child.

Then he jumped back in his car and sped off.

Police were able to ID Cedric Charles Moore Jr., the black man who punched the 12-year-old in the unprovoked attack, after viewing the video of the assault taken by Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

TRENDING: “F**k You Cracker A$$!” – Peaceful Protest: BLM Thug Harasses, Threatens White School Kids on Their Trip to DC (VIDEO)

Cedric Charles Moore Jr. 2017 mugshot released by Cape Girardeau Police Department

Police charged Moore with two felonies, however they are still searching for him.

According to TMZ, the police have visited various locations Moore is known to frequent, however law enforcement is getting zero cooperation from any of his friends and family.

TMZ reported:

The scumbag who sucker punched a 12-year-old boy dancing on a sidewalk has been charged with 2 felonies, but cops are still searching for him. Cedric Charles Moore Jr. has been charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act … according to cops in Cape Girardeau, MO. Cops say they were able to ID Moore after seeing video footage of the unprovoked attack that went down Friday a little after 11:30 PM. Cape Girardeau PD says officers have been to Moore’s home and various other locations he is known to frequent, but they’re getting no cooperation from the his friends and family. When they do find him, Moore’s bail’s already set at $50k cash only.

“I appreciate the police department for taking the case so seriously, and I know my son appreciates it too. I don’t think I will feel any relief until he is arrested. As of now it’s just words on paper there hasn’t been any real consequence,” the victim’s mother, Stephanie Hagler told TMZ.

The CGPD said despite calls for Moore to be charged with a ‘hate crime,’ it would not be in the best interest of the victim.

“[A hate crime] charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim,” the CGPD told TMZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

