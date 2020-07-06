https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-activist-says-got-molotov-cocktail-black-man-investigators-say-came-white-buddy-upstate-new-york/

Samantha Shader

Leftist Samantha Shader and her sister Darian Shader were arrested in May riots after hurling a Molotov cocktail through a NYPD window with four police officers inside.

Her sister Darian was then arrested for attempting to prevent Samantha’s arrest.

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1266552990820900864

Jonathan Turley says Samantha Shader could face attempted murder charges.

Two sisters have been arrested after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a NYPD van with four officers inside. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, NY, is charged with throwing the incendiary device, which did not explode. Her sister, Darian, 21, (left) then allegedly tried to stop the arrest of Samantha Shader. The police have hit Samantha Shader with a slew of major charges including attempted murder of a police officer, attempted arson, assault on a cop, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Her sister faces charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. (The Daily Mail has released these pictures from social media allegedly showing the two sisters).

It is hard to imagine any prosecutor bargaining down this charge since, if true, there would have been four officers burned to death if the device went off. If proven, Samantha Shader is looking at serious time including possible life in prison. https://t.co/VVutJ3vZ3E — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2020

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, is charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at NYPD van during George Floyd protest Friday — and now faces four counts of attempted murder https://t.co/rl6aoC09tn — WGXC: Radio for Open Ears (@WGXC) May 30, 2020

After her arrest Samantha Shader said a black man gave her the Molotov cocktail.

But now investigators say she was given the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York.

This is the moment Samantha Shader put 4 officers lives in danger when she threw a Molotov cocktail into their car. Thankfully it didn’t explode but she could’ve killed them. She is now charged with attempted murder. Her sister is charged with resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/18QBfYGfr7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 31, 2020

