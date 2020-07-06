https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-activist-says-got-molotov-cocktail-black-man-investigators-say-came-white-buddy-upstate-new-york/

Samantha Shader

Leftist Samantha Shader and her sister Darian Shader were arrested in May riots after hurling a Molotov cocktail through a NYPD window with four police officers inside.

Her sister Darian was then arrested for attempting to prevent Samantha’s arrest.

Their parents must be so proud.

Jonathan Turley says Samantha Shader could face attempted murder charges.

Two sisters have been arrested after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a NYPD van with four officers inside. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, NY, is charged with throwing the incendiary device, which did not explode. Her sister, Darian, 21, (left) then allegedly tried to stop the arrest of Samantha Shader. The police have hit Samantha Shader with a slew of major charges including attempted murder of a police officer, attempted arson, assault on a cop, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Her sister faces charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. (The Daily Mail has released these pictures from social media allegedly showing the two sisters).

After her arrest Samantha Shader said a black man gave her the Molotov cocktail.
But now investigators say she was given the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York.

She’s a terrorist AND a racist.

