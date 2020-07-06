https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/blm-banner-ripped-apart-church-congregation-starts-fundraiser-buy-another/

(MASSLIVE) — A Black Lives Matter Banner, which once hung above two large green doors at the entrance of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Mendon and Uxbridge, was torn in two pieces Friday morning.

Mendon Police Department said they are investigating the act of vandalism.

“This only strengthens our resolve to rehang the banner and voice our support for Black Lives Matter,” the church said in a Facebook post.

